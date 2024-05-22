Watch Now
Toro hits solo homer in 8th and A's end 8-game skid with 5-4 win over Rockies

Oakland Athletics' Seth Brown (15) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run that also scored Zack Gelof (20) as Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Díaz, middle, reacts during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 10:53 PM, May 21, 2024
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth after Seth Brown hit a tying two-run drive the previous inning, and the Oakland Athletics snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado's Ezequiel Tovar hit a pair of solo home runs for his first career multi-homer game and Ryan McMahon added a two-run drive before the A's rallied against Justin Lawrence and Tyler Kinley.

Lucas Erceg pitched the eighth for the win before Mason Miller struck out the side in order in the ninth for his ninth save in as many chances.

