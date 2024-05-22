Toro hits solo homer in 8th and A's end 8-game skid with 5-4 win over Rockies

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth after Seth Brown hit a tying two-run drive the previous inning, and the Oakland Athletics snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado's Ezequiel Tovar hit a pair of solo home runs for his first career multi-homer game and Ryan McMahon added a two-run drive before the A's rallied against Justin Lawrence and Tyler Kinley.

Lucas Erceg pitched the eighth for the win before Mason Miller struck out the side in order in the ninth for his ninth save in as many chances.