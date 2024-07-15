Watch Now
Toglia hits three homers, Tovar adds two and the Rockies beat the Mets 8-5

Noah K. Murray/AP
Colorado Rockies' Michael Toglia (4) hits a home run against the New York Mets during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Posted at 7:56 AM, Jul 15, 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Toglia became the first Colorado switch-hitter to homer three times in a game, leading the Rockies to an 8-5 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday.

Ezequiel Tovar homered twice and red-hot Brennan Doyle homered again as the Rockies hit a season-high six home runs to finish the three-game series with 10.

Toglia connected for three solo home runs, two off New York starter Jose Quintana (4-6), to become the first Rockies player with a three-homer game since Brendan Rodgers in a 13-12 victory over Miami in the second game of a doubleheader on June 1, 2022.

