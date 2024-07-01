Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Toglia hits a sacrifice fly in the 14th inning as the Rockies top the White Sox 5-4

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Ryan McMahon Martín Maldonado
Posted at 8:32 AM, Jul 01, 2024

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan McMahon scored on Michael Toglia’s sacrifice fly in the 14th inning, and the Colorado Rockies stopped a five-game slide by topping the Chicago White Sox 5-4. McMahon began the 14th on second as the automatic runner. He advanced on Sam Hillard’s sacrifice bunt. Toglia then hit a flyball to center, and McMahon narrowly beat the throw home by center fielder Luis Robert Jr. The call on the field was upheld following a video review. Jalen Beeks pitched two innings for the win. He retired the White Sox in order in the 14th. Chicago right-hander Michael Soroka allowed two unearned runs and one hit in four innings in the team’s longest game since August 2019.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 1, 8am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018