Toglia hits a 3-run homer, Feltner strikes out 6 in 6 innings and Rockies beat Brewers 3-2

Kayla Wolf/AP
Colorado Rockies' Michael Toglia rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Michael Toglia hit a three-run home run, Ryan Feltner struck out six over six innings of one-run ball and the Colorado Rockies won consecutive games for the first time since early August with a 3-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Feltner (2-10) held Milwaukee to a pair of hits while walking three for his first victory since April 10.

Brewers starter Frankie Montas (6-10) did not give up a hit through five innings and struck out 10 for the first time since joining the Brewers in a deadline deal with the Reds. Joey Ortiz had an RBI single for Milwaukee.

Colorado Rockies