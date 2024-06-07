Watch Now
Toglia, Blackmon each drive in a run in Rockies' 3-2 win over the Cardinals

Jeff Roberson/AP
St. Louis Cardinals' Ivan Herrera, front, is safe at first on a throwing error by Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar as Rockies relief pitcher Matt Carasiti reaches for the throw during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 6, 2024, in St. Louis. The Cardinals' Nolan Gorman scored on the play. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 11:06 PM, Jun 06, 2024

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Michael Toglia and Charlie Blackmon each drove in a run and the Colorado Rockies snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cal Quantrill (5-4) did not give up a run despite walking four and allowing three hits in five innings. Tyler Kinley allowed a single but struck out Nolan Gorman to end the game and pick up his third save this season.

Sonny Gray (7-4) lasted 4 2/3 innings for the Cardinals, who stranded 10 runners and have dropped five of their past seven games. He allowed just two hits but he walked four and threw two wild pitches.

