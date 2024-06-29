Thorpe tosses 2-hit ball over 6 innings, White Sox beat Rockies 5-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Drew Thorpe pitched two-hit ball over six innings in winning his second straight start, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 to start a weekend series between teams with the majors' worst records.

Thorpe retired 16 in a row after Brenton Doyle led off the game with a single. He walked Sam Hilliard with one out in the sixth before Doyle put Colorado on top 2-1 with a 426-foot drive to left.

Those were the only baserunners Thorpe allowed in his fourth career start. The 23-year-old right-hander tossed six scoreless innings at Detroit last week on the way to his first major league victory.

The White Sox scored four in the sixth and chased Rockies starter Dakota Hudson.