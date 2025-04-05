The man behind Denver's major league baseball dream

DENVER — As baseball fans welcome the start of the Rockies season, few know the rich history that led to Major League Baseball's arrival in Colorado.

The efforts that brought the Colorado Rockies to Denver in the mid-1990s were spearheaded by a determined group of community leaders, with Steve Katich at the forefront. His leadership of the Denver Baseball Commission (DBC) was instrumental in solidifying Denver's place as a major league city.

In an exclusive interview, Katich reminisces about the journey that led to the Rockies’ establishment and the profound impact it has had on the Mile High City.

“Denver had literally hundreds, if not thousands of people that put their blood, sweat, and tears into the effort to get a Major League Baseball team,” Katich said.

The master plan, which Katich submitted to Major League Baseball owners, outlined the necessity for a franchise in Denver. Despite the daunting nature of the task, he understood that building a supportive fan base was essential.

Colin Riley, Denver7 An original copy of the master plan sent to MLB owners. It's pages filled with information to convince the owners that Denver did deserve to have a professional baseball team.

“Drumming up a fan base is not easy,” he explained. “You don’t want to raise expectations until the opportunity to get a team is really there, and yet you want to create interest in the possibility of it happening.”

The DBC organized exhibition games, hosted old-timers matches, and invited the Olympic baseball team to help engage the community. The commitment from fans, who had supported the minor league Denver Bears since 1885, demonstrated a clear desire for a major league team.

In 1995, the Rockies played their first games at Coors Field, and the consequences of their arrival reverberated throughout the city. Coors Field became a tremendous economic generator for Denver and the state.

“So much development happened as a result of Coors Field,” Katich said.

Denver7 Steve Katich

The transformation of the LoDo district—from a dilapidated warehouse area to a thriving hub filled with restaurants, shops, and life—stands as a testament to the Rockies' influence.

“It really helped Denver evolve and create a neighborhood that did not have this sort of attraction that other neighborhoods had,” Katich said.

The Rockies became more than just a baseball team; they turned into a unifying force for the community.

“Sports brings people together, and look at what just happened with women's major league soccer coming here,” he said. “That took a lot of work by community leaders and individuals that were committed to doing it.”

Denver7

For Katich, the most cherished moment came on the inaugural game at Mile High Stadium, when Eric Young hit a home run at his first at-bat, symbolizing the fulfillment of a long-held dream.

“My favorite memory by far was the first game at the old Mile High Stadium,” Katich recalled emotionally. “At that moment, it was really emotional for a lot of people who had worked so long and hard to have a team.”

It’s clear that Steve Katich's efforts were pivotal in making the Rockies a reality. He remains a proud figure in Denver’s sports history, often reminding fans that it took a collective effort to hit this monumental achievement out of the park.

Denver7

Today, artifacts from those early days, like a glove gifted to his daughter by a Cleveland outfielder, serve as cherished reminders of the journey from aspiration to reality, preserving the spirit of the community’s passionate support for baseball.

As the Rockies continue to play and the city flourishes around Coors Field, Katich’s legacy lives on, embodying the dedication and love that defined a community's pursuit of professional baseball in Denver.