Thairo Estrada's go-ahead 3-run homer in the fifth inning lifts Giants past Rockies 10-5

Jeff Chiu/AP
San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada celebrates a three-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 11:33 PM, May 17, 2024
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth inning and singled twice, Luis Matos drove in a career-high five runs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 for their sixth straight victory at home in the series.

Matos and Matt Chapman also had three hits apiece for a refreshed San Francisco squad coming off its first off day following 16 straight games.

Jordan Beck homered in the second inning for Colorado and Ryan McMahon had a two-run double in the first as the Rockies began the game with four straight hits.

