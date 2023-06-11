Tatís, Machado lead Padres over Rockies 3-2, Colorado's skid at 6

DENVER (AP) — Fernando Tatís Jr. had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning that led the San Diego Padres over Colorado 3-2 on and extended the Rockies’ losing streak to six.

Manny Machado had three hits and made a crucial catch in the eighth inning to help help ensure the Padres’ third straight win.

Gary Sánchez had a first-inning RBI single and is hitting .282 with five homers and 12 RBIs in 11 games since San Diego claimed him off waivers from the New York Mets.

Tatis has 32 RBIs in 28 games since returning from an 80-game drug suspension.