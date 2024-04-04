Suzuki homers, drives in 4 to help Cubs beat Rockies 9-8 after blowing 6-run lead

CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki homered in his second straight game and drove in four runs and the Chicago Cubs regrouped to beat the Colorado Rockies 9-8 after blowing a six-run lead.

The Cubs looked as if they were on their way to another easy win with an 8-2 lead in the sixth. Colorado made a big push, scoring a run in the seventh and five in the eighth to tie it.

Pinch-hitter Miles Mastrobuoni reached on a wild pitch by Nick Mears (0-1) as he struck out leading off the bottom half. He took third on a single by Ian Happ and beat the throw home on Suzuki's fielder's choice grounder to third baseman Ryan McMahon to put Chicago back on top, 9-8.