Suzuki homers, drives in 4 to help Cubs beat Rockies 9-8 after blowing 6-run lead

Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, right, slaps hands with third base coach Willie Harris as runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Posted at 9:47 PM, Apr 03, 2024
CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki homered in his second straight game and drove in four runs and the Chicago Cubs regrouped to beat the Colorado Rockies 9-8 after blowing a six-run lead.

The Cubs looked as if they were on their way to another easy win with an 8-2 lead in the sixth. Colorado made a big push, scoring a run in the seventh and five in the eighth to tie it.

Pinch-hitter Miles Mastrobuoni reached on a wild pitch by Nick Mears (0-1) as he struck out leading off the bottom half. He took third on a single by Ian Happ and beat the throw home on Suzuki's fielder's choice grounder to third baseman Ryan McMahon to put Chicago back on top, 9-8.

