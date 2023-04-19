Suwinski homers twice, Pirates beat skidding Rockies 5-3

DENVER (AP) — Jack Suwinski homered twice and drove in three runs, Vince Velasquez recovered from a rough start to pitch six solid innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Colorado 5-3, sending the Rockies to a season-high seventh consecutive loss.

Connor Joe had a double and a triple against his former team, and Carlos Santana added a run-scoring double for the Pirates, who have won seven of their last nine road games.

Kris Bryant homered and Elías Díaz had a two-run double in the first for the Rockies, who did not score over the final eight innings.

Velasquez allowed five hits, only one after the first inning.