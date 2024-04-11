Watch Now
Suárez hits two-out, two-run double in the ninth to lift Diamondbacks over the Rockies 5-3

David Zalubowski/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez follows the flight of his two-run double off Colorado Rockies pitcher Justin Lawrence in the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:54 PM, Apr 10, 2024
DENVER (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks came back to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Wednesday to win the series.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added two hits and two RBIs for the Diamondbacks, including an RBI double to tie it at 3-all. Blaze Alexander homered for Arizona, which has taken five of seven meetings this season against Colorado.

Michael Toglia had a two-run homer and Ezequiel Tovar added three hits for the Rockies, who hit double digits in the loss column two weeks into the season.

