Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Stroman wins at Wrigley, Cubs top Rockies 2-1 for 4th in row

Rockies Cubs Baseball
Paul Beaty/AP
Chicago Cubs starter Marcus Stroman delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Rockies Cubs Baseball
Posted at 6:55 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 20:55:53-04

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman won at Wrigley Field for the first time since signing with the Cubs, pitching no-hit ball into the sixth inning during a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Stroman, who signed a $71 million, four-year contract, had been 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA in nine previous starts at Wrigley Field this season.

Zach McKinstry homered and tripled as the Cubs extended a winning streak to four for the first time since mid-August.

Colorado has lost three of four and dropped to a major league worst 22-48 on the road.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018