Stephenson homers twice to power Greene and the Reds to an 8-1 victory over the Rockies

Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Posted at 10:13 PM, Jul 11, 2024

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Stephenson homered twice and drove in five runs, helping Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 8-1.

Greene struck out a season-high 10 in six innings. The All-Star right-hander allowed one run and two hits.

Jonathan India and Spencer Steer each had three hits and scored two runs as the Reds improved to 3-4 on their 10-game homestand leading up to the break. They won three of four against the Rockies to finish their season series with a 6-1 record.

