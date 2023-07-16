Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Stanton's 4th homer in 4 games powers Yankees over Rockies 6-3, Donaldson hurt again

Yankees Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton heads up the first base line on a three-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Connor Seabold during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Yankees Rockies Baseball
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jul 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 12:58:32-04

DENVER (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered for the fourth time in four games and reached 1,000 career RBIs by driving in four runs to power the New York Yankees over the Colorado Rockies 6-3.

Stanton’s opposite-field, three-run homer down the right-field line with two outs in the second capped a five-run inning off Connor Seabold that built a 6-1 lead.

Stanton, who has 12 homers at Coors Field, drove in the first run with a groundout in the first. He has 16 RBIs in his last 14 games.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018