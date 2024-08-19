Stallings' RBI single lifts Rockies over Padres 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Jacob Stallings drove in the tiebreaking run with a single in the sixth inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 3-2. Colorado took the season series from the Padres 8-5 and ended their streak of series victories. San Diego had won eight series in a row to tie the franchise record. Manny Machado homered for the Padres, who are 20-6 in the second half. Four of those losses have come against the teams with the two worst records in the National League – Colorado and Miami. Angel Chivilli got the victory in relief and Victor Vodnik walked a batter in the ninth before nailing down his ninth save.

