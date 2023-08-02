Soto slugs 2 homers and drives in 4 runs as the Padres beat the Rockies 8-5

DENVER (AP) — Juan Soto homered twice and drove in four runs, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 8-5.

Ha-Seong Kim and Trent Grisham added RBI singles in the ninth inning. Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in a pair of runs with a double and a bases loaded forceout for San Diego.

Pedro Avila went the first four innings and allowed one run on five hits. He struck out seven and walked three.

Robert Suárez (1-0) got the win with an inning of scoreless relief and Josh Hader recorded two outs and his 26th save.

Ryan McMahon had a three-run homer among his two hits, Elias Diaz had three doubles and Brendan Rodgers knocked in the Rockies' last run in the ninth inning. Jurickson Profar also had three hits.