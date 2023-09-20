Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Snell pitches 7 hitless innings and Ks 10 as the Padres top the Rockies 2-0 on Bogaerts' homer

Rockies Padres Baseball
Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell works against a Colorado Rockies batter during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Rockies Padres Baseball
Posted at 10:55 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 00:55:03-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — NL Cy Young Award contender Blake Snell lowered his big league-leading ERA to 2.33 and struck out 10 in seven brilliant innings for the San Diego Padres, who took a combined no-hitter into the ninth before beating the Colorado Rockies 2-0.

Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth to give the Padres their season-high sixth straight win.

Snell, who has never gone eight innings in the majors, threw 104 pitches before making way for Robert Suarez, who worked a perfect eighth. All-Star closer Josh Hader came on to start the ninth and promptly allowed Brendan Rodgers' leadoff single.

The last-place Rockies finished with two hits.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018