Snell pitches 7 hitless innings and Ks 10 as the Padres top the Rockies 2-0 on Bogaerts' homer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — NL Cy Young Award contender Blake Snell lowered his big league-leading ERA to 2.33 and struck out 10 in seven brilliant innings for the San Diego Padres, who took a combined no-hitter into the ninth before beating the Colorado Rockies 2-0.

Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth to give the Padres their season-high sixth straight win.

Snell, who has never gone eight innings in the majors, threw 104 pitches before making way for Robert Suarez, who worked a perfect eighth. All-Star closer Josh Hader came on to start the ninth and promptly allowed Brendan Rodgers' leadoff single.

The last-place Rockies finished with two hits.