Smith hits 3-run homer, D-backs rally from early deficit to top Rockies 7-5

Darryl Webb/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith points skyward after a three-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Posted at 6:51 PM, May 29, 2023
PHOENIX (AP) — Pavin Smith hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, Drey Jameson threw 3 2/3 innings of impressive relief in his return to the big leagues and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for a 7-5 win over the Colorado Rockies.

The Diamondbacks stormed back from an early 4-0 deficit with a five-run second inning, punctuated by Smith's three-run homer to right-center that made it 5-4. Jake McCarthy had a two-run single earlier in the rally.

Colorado's Ryan McMahon homered in his fourth consecutive game, hitting a 445-foot drive that cleared the center-field wall for a 1-0 lead in the first.

McMahon had four hits and finished a double short of the cycle.

