Singer pitches into sixth, Royals beat Rockies 2-0 to avoid sweep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer scattered five singles over 5 2/3 innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Colorado Rockies 2-0.

Singer (4-4) allowed just one runner past first base while striking out seven, his most since getting eight on April 14 against Atlanta.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (4-7) retired the first 13 batters he faced.

With one out in the fifth, MJ Melendez had a ground-ball double took a bad hop past Rockies second baseman Harold Castro to end Freeland’s perfect game bid.

Melendez scored one out later on Michael Massey’s single to right. Maikel Garcia led off the eighth with his first major league homer, ending Freeland’s day.