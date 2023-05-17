Watch Now
Senzel hits go-ahead homer in 7th inning, helping Reds to 3-1 win over Rockies

Geneva Heffernan/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel hits a two-run home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)
Posted at 9:32 PM, May 16, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Nick Senzel hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning, helping the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-1 win over the Rockies 3-1.

Colorado's Ezequiel Tovar ended an 0-for-8 skid before breaking up a scoreless game in the bottom of the sixth inning with his third home run of the season. He connected on a 2-1 offering from Brandon Williamson, who was making his major league debut and had retired 14 in a row.

Williamson struck out six in 5 2/3 innings and had allowed only a single in the first inning before Tovar hit a 415-foot shot to right-center.

Derek Law (3-4) earned the win and Alexis Díaz got three outs for his 10th save. Peter Lambert took the loss.

