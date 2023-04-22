Watch Now
Schwarber homer, Sosa single lift Phillies past Rockies 4-3

Matt Slocum/AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Edmundo Sosa reacts after hitting a run-scoring single against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Brad Hand during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 8:29 PM, Apr 21, 2023
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edmundo Sosa drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a single misplayed by Colorado left fielder Jurickson Profar and Kyle Schwarber hit a tying solo shot that rallied the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 win over the Rockies on Friday night.

Aaron Nola tossed seven strong innings for the Phillies.

Seranthony Domínguez worked a scoreless eighth for the win and José Alvarado tossed a scoreless ninth for this third save.

Former Phillies reliever Brand Hand took the loss.

Schwarber tied it at 3 in the seventh inning with a solo shot off reliever Dinelson Lamet into the right field seats.

