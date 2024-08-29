Watch Now
Schunk hits first big league homer, Freeland goes 6 innings and Rockies beat Marlins 8-2

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland went six innings, Aaron Schunk hit his first major league home run and the Rockies took advantage of four Marlins errors to beat Miami 8-2.

Nolan Jones hit a pair of RBI singles and Drew Romo added two hits and an RBI for Colorado. Ezequiel Tovar added a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth.

Derek Hill homered for Miami, which fell to 6-15 in its last 21 games.

Freeland (4-6) allowed two runs on six hits and he struck out five with a walk. Max Meyer (3-4) went five-plus innings and allowed five hits and five runs, three earned for the loss.

