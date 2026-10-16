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Savannah Bananas returning to Coors Field in August 2027 for two games

The Mile High City is welcoming the Savannah Bananas for the first time, and people are going bananas over this team, with Coors Field selling out both Saturday and Sunday.
Bunches of fun! The Savannah Bananas sell out Coors Field this weekend
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Banana Ball is returning to Denver next summer with two games at Coors Field featuring the iconic Savannah Bananas.

The Savannah Bananas will face the Indianapolis Clowns on Aug. 14 and 15.

Watch below: 'Sea of Yellow' to take over downtown Denver as Savannah Bananas return to the Mile High City

'Sea of Yellow' to take over downtown Denver as Savannah Bananas return to the Mile High City

Fans can join the lottery for a chance to purchase tickets. The lottery is open through Oct. 31, and a random drawing will take place before the event to purchase tickets. You can find the Ticket Lottery List at www.bananaball.com/tickets.

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