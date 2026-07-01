Sanoja, Caissie and Mack homer as Marlins dismantle Rockies 14-3 for franchise-best 20th win of June

DENVER (AP) — Javier Sanoja and Owen Caissie each hit three-run homers, and Joe Mack added a two-run shot as the Miami Marlins defeated the Colorado Rockies 14-3 to claim their franchise-best 20th win of June.

The Marlins, who have the second-lowest payroll in MLB, have outscored opponents 133-80 in June, their best calendar month in franchise history. They are also the first team in MLB to win 20 games in a month this year.

Sanoja broke the game open in the third with his 419-foot shot to left-center field to extend Miami's lead to 5-1. The Marlins then rattled off a three-run sixth inning behind RBI singles from Kyle Stowers, Griffin Conine and Xavier Edwards before Mack launched his fifth-career homer to right field in the seventh.

Caissie sent his 10th home run of the season 453 feet over the right-field wall in the eighth, and Stowers capped the scoring with a two-run double in the ninth. The Marlins set new season highs in runs and hits.

Conine scored the game's first run with an RBI double in the first, and Leo Jiménez tacked on a one-run single in the second for a 2-1 lead. Conine finished 4 for 5 at the plate, marking the first four-hit game of his career.

Eury Pérez (4-6) gave up one run on two hits while striking out eight for Miami in 5 1/3 innings.

Tanner Gordon (0-2) surrendered five runs on nine hits in five innings. He struck out four.

Mickey Moniak plated the Rockies' first run with a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning. Jake McCarthy hit an RBI single in the seventh and Ezequiel Tovar plated the Rockies' final run with an RBI double.

Up next

Miami RHP Max Meyer (9-0, 2.60 ERA) faces off against Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland (1-7, 7.50) in the series finale on Wednesday.

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