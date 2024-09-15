Sam Hilliard's tying pinch homer for the Rockies came with memories of his late father

DENVER (AP) — As Colorado Rockies pinch hitter Sam Hilliard rounded the bases after hitting a tying two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning on Saturday night against the Cubs, his thoughts centered on his late father, Jim, who died two years ago because of ALS.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about that,” Hilliard said. “I was thinking about him kind of all day and if a (baseball) opportunity presented itself, how cool would that be?” Hilliard's homer sent the game to the 10th inning tied at 5-5, and the Rockies got a game-winning RBI single from Brenton Doyle to complete a 6-5 victory over Chicago. After his father died in 2022, Hilliard and his family started a foundation, Team Hilliard, to raise awareness about ALS, fund research and help those who have been stricken by the disease. In an emotional ceremony before Saturday night's game, Team Hilliard donated a specially adapted motorized wheelchair to an ALS patient to aid his mobility.

The foundation's work is all part of Hilliard and his family's determination to honor the memory of his father. He keeps his father's memory close even as he plays the game, and especially after the pregame ceremony to help someone fighting the same battle his father was.

During his at bat in the ninth, Hilliard managed to focus his mind on the job at hand. The emotions, though, swept back over him, when he barreled the pitch from Porter Hodge and sent it over the right center field fence into the Colorado bullpen for his fifth career pinch-hit homer.

He now has three pinch home runs to tie the game or take the lead in the ninth inning or later, tying him with Jason Giambi for the most in Rockies franchise history. All three have come with two outs, most in franchise history.

But the milestones he reached didn't cross his mind right away.

“I was definitely thinking about him,” Hilliard said. “Rounding the bases, in the dugout. Multiple people came up and mentioned that it was special. It was on my mind. It was on my heart. Glory to God for that one. That was special, and special for my family as well.”