Ryan McMahon's homer lifts Rockies to 3-2 win over Marlins

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 in a matchup of the National League's worst teams.

Colorado and Miami are both rebuilding and fielded lineups featuring young players.

Griffin Conine, the son of former Marlins franchise icon Jeff Conine, made his major league debut as a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning. He struck out.

McMahon led off the sixth against Edward Cabrera with a 438-foot drive to center field, his 17th homer of the season. It was the only extra-base hit of the game.