Rumfield gets gift homer when flyball bounces off Adell's head as Rockies top Angels 8-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — TJ Rumfield got a gift when his long flyball bounced off Jo Adell's head for a most unusual home run, and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Los Angeles Angels 8-2 on Tuesday night.

Willi Castro hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning and Hunter Goodman had a solo shot in the second. Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4) allowed two runs in five innings for the Rockies, who have won four of five after losing eight of nine.

Castro and Rumfield hit back-to-back homers in the fourth off starter Grayson Rodriguez (2-2), who gave up eight runs, eight hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

With the Rockies holding a 7-0 lead, Rumfield sent a drive to deep right-center, where the ball grazed the outside of Adell's glove before hitting his head and bounding over the wall.

There was brief confusion on the field when the ball caromed back into the outfield. Rumfield stopped at second base, initially unsure of the ruling, before proceeding around the bases.

Goodman hit his 15th homer to left field in the second. He has homered in back-to-back games. Ezequiel Tovar had a sacrifice fly in the inning, and Edouard Julien added an RBI single that made it 3-0.

Castro's three-run homer to right made it 7-0 in a five-run fourth.

Wade Meckler had a two-run double for the Angels in the fifth before a trio of Rockies relievers combined for four scoreless innings.

Up next

Rockies RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-7, 7.22 ERA) faces RHP Walbert Ureña (2-4, 2.44) in the series finale Wednesday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb