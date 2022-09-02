Watch Now
Rookie Strider fans 16 for Braves record in 3-0 win over Rox

John Bazemore/AP
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Posted at 8:03 PM, Sep 01, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Spencer Strider set an Atlanta record with 16 strikeouts while allowing only two hits in eight innings to lead the Braves to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Austin Riley and rookie Michael Harris II hit home runs for Atlanta.

Strider logged his longest career start. He did not walk a batter.

Hall of Famer John Smoltz held the previous Atlanta record with 15 strikeouts against the New York Mets on April 10, 2005 and against Montreal on May 24, 1992.

The Braves remained three games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets.

