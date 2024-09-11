Rookie Keider Montero throws Tigers' first shutout in 3 seasons in 11-0 rout of Rockies

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Keider Montero pitched Detroit's first individual shutout in three seasons and the Tigers beat the Colorado Rockies 11-0.

Montero (5-6) was making his 14th major league start and became the first Tigers pitcher with nine shutout innings since Spencer Turnbull's no-hitter in Seattle on May 18, 2021.

The 24-year-old right-hander needed 96 pitchers while facing the minimum 27 batters. He allowed three singles and struck out five without walking a batter.

Parker Meadows hit a solo homer in the first inning, his seventh, and drove in three runs.