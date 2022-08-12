Watch Now
Rodgers, McMahon go deep, Rockies top Goldschmidt, Cards 8-6

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers circles the bases after hitting a three-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera in the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 7:56 PM, Aug 11, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers and Ryan McMahon hit back-to-back home runs in a six-run seventh inning, and the Colorado Rockies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 8-6 to secure their first series win since the All-Star break.

The Rockies overcame three more hits from Paul Goldschmidt, including his 27th home run, to improve to 7-14 since July 22.

Former Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado hit his 24th home run to extend his hitting streak to nine games, but the Cardinals lost for the second time in three tries since winning seven straight.

The Cardinals saw their lead over Milwaukee in the NL Central sliced to a half-game ahead of their three-game series in St. Louis starting Friday.

