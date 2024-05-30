Rodgers hits 2-run HR during 6-run 2nd inning, Blach goes 7 innings as Rockies beat Guardians 7-4

DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers hit a two-run home run during a six-run second inning, Ty Blach overcame a shaky start to give up two runs over seven innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-4.

The last-place Rockies have now won three consecutive series and have gone 12-7 after a disastrous 8-28 start to the season.

Eight of the nine players in Colorado's lineup had a hit, with Ryan McMahon, Elias Díaz, Jacob Stallings, Sean Bouchard and Hunter Goodman each recording an RBI.

Josh Naylor had two hits and an RBI for Cleveland.