Rodgers' grand slam sparks Rockies over Padres 7-4 for 2nd win in 10 games

DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers hit a go-ahead grand slam in a five-run fourth inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 7-4 for just their second win in 10 games.

Colorado trailed 4-1 before Rodgers' first career slam, a drive into the left-field bleachers on an up-and-in fastball from Michael King with an 0-2 count. Rodgers had not homered since Sept. 29.

King allowed six runs — four earned — eight hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings, leaving after a bases-loaded walk to Elehuris Montero.

Ezequiel Tovar added an RBI single in the fifth for the Rockies.