Rodgers' grand slam sparks Rockies over Padres 7-4 for 2nd win in 10 games

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers tosses his bat after hitting a grand slam off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Padres Rockies Baseball
Posted at 10:07 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 00:07:49-04

DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers hit a go-ahead grand slam in a five-run fourth inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 7-4 for just their second win in 10 games.

Colorado trailed 4-1 before Rodgers' first career slam, a drive into the left-field bleachers on an up-and-in fastball from Michael King with an 0-2 count. Rodgers had not homered since Sept. 29.

King allowed six runs — four earned — eight hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings, leaving after a bases-loaded walk to Elehuris Montero.

Ezequiel Tovar added an RBI single in the fifth for the Rockies.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

