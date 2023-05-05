Rockies use 5-run 8th to surge to sweep over Brewers

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon had two hits and two RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies used a five-run eighth inning to earn a 9-6 come-from-behind victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

With the victory, the Rockies extended their season-best win streak to four games and won for the sixth time in their past nine games after starting the season 6-17.

For the Brewers, it was their fourth consecutive loss, their longest drought of the season, and their seventh defeat in their past 10 games following a 15-6 start.