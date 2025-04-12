Rockies unveil their new Nike MLB City Connect Series jerseys

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies unveiled their new Nike MLB City Connect Series jerseys on Saturday, three years following the successful launch of the club’s first City Connect uniform.

The Rockies said the jerseys' design was inspired by the beauty of Colorado's iconic sunrises and sunsets.

“The colors of the uniform pay homage to the perfect transition between day and night. Blending bluebird skies against the backdrop of purple mountain majesty, highlighted by brilliant orange and pink, the uniform signifies a vibrant, bold new future,” a news release read.

Key features include:



Jersey Design : A revamped mountain logo and unique purple color embodying the Front Range.

: A revamped mountain logo and unique purple color embodying the Front Range. Ripstop Pattern : Inspired by durable fabrics used in skiing and snowboarding gear, reflecting adaptability to Colorado's landscapes.

: Inspired by durable fabrics used in skiing and snowboarding gear, reflecting adaptability to Colorado's landscapes. Pullover Style : A nostalgic nod to jerseys worn at the start of a baseball player's journey.

: A nostalgic nod to jerseys worn at the start of a baseball player's journey. Caps : Denver's city flag lines the interior, tying the design to its roots.

: Denver's city flag lines the interior, tying the design to its roots. Jock Tag: "DEN" symbolizes Denver, the heart of the Rockies' home.

The team will debut them on April 18 against the Washington Nationals and wear them for every Friday home game for the 2025 season.

Fans can purchase the new jerseys in stores and online.