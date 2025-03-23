Rockies trade OF Nolan Jones to the Guardians for INF/OF Tyler Freeman

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have traded outfielder Nolan Jones to the Cleveland Guardians for Tyler Freeman.

The addition of Freeman provides increased flexibility for Colorado after it lost Thairo Estrada to a broken right wrist.

The 25-year-old Freeman has made big league starts at second base, third, shortstop and center field. The 26-year-old Jones returns to Cleveland after he made his big league debut with the Guardians in 2022.

Jones is looking to bounce back after he was limited to 79 games last year because of a back issue. He hit .227 with three homers and 28 RBIs.

