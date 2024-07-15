Watch Now
Rockies take Georgia slugger Charlie Condon with third pick in MLB Draft

Bulldog won the Dick Howser Trophy as the best collegiate player in the nation
Charlie Condon
Stew Milne/AP
FILE - Georgia's Charlie Condon hits the ball during an NCAA regional baseball game against Army on May 31, 2024 in Athens, Ga. The Cleveland Guardians have the No. 1 overall pick in next week's draft. They have narrowed the talent pool to just a few possibilities with Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana, Georgia outfielder/third baseman Condon and West Virginia middle infielder Wetherholt believed to be the frontrunning options. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)
Charlie Condon
Posted at 10:34 PM, Jul 14, 2024

The Rockies said they would pick the best player available in the Major League Baseball draft with the third overall pick.

As it turned out, they just might have landed the very best player in the draft when they selected Charlie Condon, a third baseman/outfielder out of Georgia.

“He’s the kind of guy who has the chance to change the face of the organization,” Danny Montgomery, assistant GM of scouting, said. “(With his) power and the ability to do things defensively, and a little bit of versatility, we were all extremely happy.

“We would have been happy with any of the other four guys we had (targeted), but this guy is really special.”

Read the full story from our media partners at The Denver Post

  • The Rockies also selected Brody Brecht, a right-handed pitcher out of Iowa who led the Big Ten Conference in strikeouts in 2024, with the 38th pick. With the 42nd pick, Colorado selected University of Texas infielder/outfielder Jared Thomas, an all-around hitter and earner of First Team All-Big 12 honors as a sophomore in 2024.
