Rockies take Georgia slugger Charlie Condon with third pick in MLB Draft

The Rockies said they would pick the best player available in the Major League Baseball draft with the third overall pick.

As it turned out, they just might have landed the very best player in the draft when they selected Charlie Condon, a third baseman/outfielder out of Georgia.

“He’s the kind of guy who has the chance to change the face of the organization,” Danny Montgomery, assistant GM of scouting, said. “(With his) power and the ability to do things defensively, and a little bit of versatility, we were all extremely happy.

“We would have been happy with any of the other four guys we had (targeted), but this guy is really special.”

