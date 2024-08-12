Rockies score 7 runs in the 8th in come-from-behind 9-8 win over the Braves

DENVER (AP) — Jake Cave had three RBIs, Charlie Blackmon and Sam Hilliard each had three hits, and the Colorado Rockies mounted a furious comeback to defeat the Atlanta Braves 9-8 on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series. The Rockies earned the victory with a seven-run eighth inning, turning an 8-2 deficit into a 9-8 advantage. It was the largest deficit the Rockies have overcome this season, and the seven runs were tied for the most in an inning by Colorado in 2024. Entering the day, the Rockies had been 2-14 against the Braves since the start of the 2022 season and had lost nine of their previous 10 games against Atlanta at Coors Field.

