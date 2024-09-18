Rockies' Ryan McMahon makes $1 million donation to Children's Hospital of Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon and his wife, Natalie, say they are donating $1 million to the Children's Hospital of Colorado.

McMahon has a six-year, $70 million contract that runs through 2027. He says he and his wife, who recently became parents, liked the idea of helping children in need.

Part of the donation will go to a hospital endowment that dispenses funds to help families make ends meet as they care for ailing children. Some of the money will also be used for direct aid to families.