Rockies RHP Senzatela has torn left ACL, out for season

Jeff Roberson/AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela is checked on by a trainer after being injured while covering first base during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. Senzatela left the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 5:41 PM, Aug 19, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

Senzatela was hurt during his start Thursday at St. Louis. He and first baseman Elehuris Montero were both racing toward Brendan Donovan's second-inning grounder when Senzatela broke toward first base in a sudden change of direction. His knee buckled and he fell to the ground, holding his leg in his hands and clearly in pain.

Manager Bud Black says Senzatela will have surgery and hopefully be ready to return in six to eight months.

