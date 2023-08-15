Rockies rally for 6-4 win to snap 5-game skid, send Diamondbacks to 10th loss in 12 games

DENVER (AP) — Nolan Jones singled in the go-ahead run in a three-run eighth inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 to snap a five-game losing streak.

Charlie Blackmon, Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon opened the eighth inning with singles to load the bases against Joe Mantiply (1-1), the third Arizona pitcher.

Scott McGough entered and retired Elias Diaz on a liner to shortstop Geraldo Perdomo before Brandon Rodgers' two-run single tied the score. Jones followed with his go-ahead single to center for a 5-4 lead, and pinch-hitter Alan Trejo greeted Kyle Nelson with a single to drive in Rodgers.

Matt Koch (2-0) struck out two in a 1-2-3 eighth and Justin Lawrence struck out the side in the ninth for his 10th save in 14 chances.