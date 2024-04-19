Rockies postpone Friday night’s game against Seattle Mariners due to snow

DENVER – The Rockies have postponed Friday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners due to weather, officials said via the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

A winter weather advisory is set to go into effect at 6 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday just west of Denver for Colorado’s northern and north central mountains as rain will turn to snow later this evening that could dump anywhere from 1 to 4 inches across the metro by Saturday, according to weather forecasters with the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A few bands of heavier snowfall are possible across the metro and Front Range, but overall totals are expected to remain between 1 and 4 inches.

Tonight’s game against the Seattle Mariners has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Sunday, April 21.



Game 1 will begin at 1:10 p.m. as originally scheduled.

Game 2 will start at 6:10 p.m. — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 19, 2024

