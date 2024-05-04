Watch Now
Rockies lead from start to finish for the first time this year in 3-2 victory over skidding Pirates

Posted at 8:55 PM, May 03, 2024
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ryan McMahon homered into the Allegheny River, Cal Quantrill pitched into the eighth inning and the Colorado Rockies edged struggling Pittsburgh 3-2.

Colorado led the entire way after trailing at some point in each of its first 31 games this season, a modern-era record.

McMahon put the Rockies in front when he opened the sixth with a drive over the right-field stands against Martín Pérez for his fifth homer. Oneil Cruz hit a late two-run homer for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has dropped five straight and 14 of 17.

