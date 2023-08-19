Rockies hit 3 home runs, Lambert pitches 7 strong innings as Rockies beat White Sox 14-1

DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar, Elias Díaz and Ryan McMahon all homered, Peter Lambert pitched seven strong innings, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago White Sox 14-1.

The Rockies finished with a season-high scoring total after coming in having lost seven of their past eight games and 15 of 21.

Tovar and Díaz each hit two-run home runs as part of a five-run first inning that gave Colorado a comfortable lead. Ryan McMahon got his team-leading 21st homer on a 433-foot shot in the fourth inning.

Lambert (3-4) gave up Elvis Andrus' 100th career home run on the first pitch of the game before he settled in to allow just four hits and no runs over the next six innings.