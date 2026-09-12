Rockies head into matchup against the Tigers on losing streak

The Colorado Rockies, on a five-game losing streak, play the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 37-36 record in home games and a 68-79 record overall. The Tigers have gone 29-57 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Colorado has a 25-51 record in road games and a 55-92 record overall. The Rockies have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .414.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McGonigle has 16 home runs, 86 walks and 62 RBIs while hitting .271 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 13 for 36 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jake McCarthy leads the Rockies with a .297 batting average, and has 29 doubles, nine triples, 15 home runs, 28 walks and 76 RBIs. TJ Rumfield is 13 for 36 with two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.85 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rockies: 3-7, .254 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (heel), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (face), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (flexor), Justin Verlander: 60-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 60-Day IL (adductor), Will Vest: 60-Day IL (elbow), Burch Smith: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (head/arm), Bailey Horn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trey Sweeney: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Sean Sullivan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (neck), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

