Rockies great Matt Holliday throws out first pitch to Oriole son Jackson

DENVER — Rockies great Matt Holliday threw out the first pitch to his son, Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday, before the Rockies-Orioles game at Coors Field Saturday.

Matt Holliday played the first six seasons of his career with Colorado and ranks second in franchise history with a .319 batting average as a Rocky. He made three All-Star Games with Colorado and finished second in the NL MVP vote in 2007.

Jackson Holliday was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and made his major league debut this year.

A special moment in Colorado 🥹



Rockies legend Matt Holliday throws out the first pitch to his son Jackson Holliday pic.twitter.com/AMwEK0Xozl — MLB (@MLB) September 1, 2024

Drew Romo drove in a career-high three runs and Jordan Beck had a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Rockies to a 7-5 victory against the Orioles in the game.

Charlie Blackmon added two RBIs for the Rockies in the fourth inning with his fourth triple of the season.

Brendan Rodgers and Nolan Jones each had a pair of hits for Colorado, with Rodgers recording his fifth RBI in the past four games. Jones scored what was ultimately the game-winning run off of Beck’s single.

Jackson Holliday went 1-for-4 with a run and three strikeouts in the game.