Rockies get three bases-loaded walks in 10th inning, beat NL Central-leading Brewers 7-3

Morry Gash/AP
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Jones reacts after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 10:29 PM, Aug 08, 2023
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew Chafin and Abner Uribe combined to allow three straight bases-loaded walks in the 10th inning and the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers fell 7-3 to the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado's Nolan Jones went deep twice for his first career multi-homer game. Other homers came from Colorado's Elias Díaz and Milwaukee's William Contreras and Andruw Monasterio.

But the game was decided by the Milwaukee bullpen's inability to find the plate in the 10th. Chafin and Uribe didn't throw a strike in any of the three bases-loaded walks.

