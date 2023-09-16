Watch Now
Rockies get 7 hitless innings from Anderson, beat Giants 3-2 on throwing error in 9th

Giants Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Jones celebrates after scoring the winning run on a throwing error by San Francisco Giants left fielder Mike Yastrzemski during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Denver. Giants catcher Patrick Bailey is at right. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Giants Rockies Baseball
Posted at 11:52 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 01:52:38-04

DENVER (AP) — Chase Anderson worked seven hitless innings as Colorado took a combined no-hit bid into the ninth, and the Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 when Nolan Jones scored the game-ending run on a throwing error by left fielder Mike Yastrzemski.

The Giants didn't get a hit until J.D. Davis led off the ninth with a double off Nick Mears, but they led most of the game.

Anderson walked five and gave up a run in the second. Meanwhile, Logan Webb took a shutout into the eighth for the Giants.

With the Rockies trailing 2-1 in the ninth, Elehuris Montero singled with two men on. Yastrzemski's throw home was short and bounced past catcher Patrick Bailey as Charlie Blackmon scored, and Jones raced home with the winning run.

