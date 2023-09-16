Rockies get 7 hitless innings from Anderson, beat Giants 3-2 on throwing error in 9th

DENVER (AP) — Chase Anderson worked seven hitless innings as Colorado took a combined no-hit bid into the ninth, and the Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 when Nolan Jones scored the game-ending run on a throwing error by left fielder Mike Yastrzemski.

The Giants didn't get a hit until J.D. Davis led off the ninth with a double off Nick Mears, but they led most of the game.

Anderson walked five and gave up a run in the second. Meanwhile, Logan Webb took a shutout into the eighth for the Giants.

With the Rockies trailing 2-1 in the ninth, Elehuris Montero singled with two men on. Yastrzemski's throw home was short and bounced past catcher Patrick Bailey as Charlie Blackmon scored, and Jones raced home with the winning run.