Rockies’ German Marquez will undergo Tommy John surgery

Rockies right-hander German Marquez, the team’s opening-day starter, will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his 2023 season.

“It looks like I’ll have to have Tommy John,” Marquez said Tuesday afternoon in the Rockies clubhouse. “I kind of thought this was coming.”

On Friday, Marquez, 28, was placed on the 15-day injured list for the second time this season. Marquez said that he anticipated being out for about six weeks after Thursday’s MRI revealed inflammation in his right elbow but also was fearful he would need reconstructive (Tommy John) surgery.

“I want to be 100% healthy before I pitch (again),” he said.

On Tuesday, Marquez said he’s coming to terms with the news, adding that believes now is the time to repair his elbow.

