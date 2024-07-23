Rockies' German Marquez returns to IL after first start since Tommy John surgery

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies right-hander German Marquez has been placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right elbow inflammation. Monday's move comes eight days after Marquez made his first major league start since Tommy John surgery. Marquez had the elbow operation on May 12, 2023. He returned on July 14, when he started and allowed three runs in four innings in the Rockies’ 8-5 win over the New York Mets. After the All-Star break, Marquez felt tightness in his forearm during a bullpen session. Manager Bud Black says he hopes Marquez will be back in a couple of weeks.

